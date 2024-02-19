– The Vietnamese Association in Hamm city of Germany’s Nordrhein-Westfalen state organised its founding congress on February 18, becoming the first Vietnamese organisation in the city that aims to build a united and strong community.During the event, participants elected a five-member executive committee of the association, which gathered more than 300 Vietnamese people in the locality.A Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration for the Vietnamese community was also held on the occasion.Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Frankfurt Luu Xuan Dong extended New Year greetings to the Vietnamese community in the city and congratulated the association on its official inception, affirming that the establishment of an organisation of Vietnamese is significant in maintaining the national culture and tradition and spreading the image of Vietnam to international friends.He pledged that the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt will always accompany with and support the association during its operation.Meanwhile, Mayor of Hamm Monika Simshäuser said that the Vietnamese community is a special part of the 180,000-strong city. He said he hopes that with the formation of the association, Vietnamese people will have more chances to integrate more deeply into and make more contributions to the city.Hailing contributions of the Vietnamese community to business activities of the city, Gehard Draband, Chairman of the Ruhr Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises said that he will visit Vietnam in April to seek labourers for local firms.Head of the Vietnam Airlines branch in Germany Cao Duc Chinh Mien presented a couple of air tickets to representatives of the newly-established association./.