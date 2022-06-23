Vietnamese association makes debut in Japan's Okinawa prefecture
The Vietnamese community in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture has established the Association of Vietnamese in Okinawa (AVO) with the aim of strengthening connectivity and mutual support among overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in the locality.
According to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, at a meeting held in Naha city of Okinawa prefecture, delegates agreed to approve the charter and operational orientation of the association, and elected an executive board of 15 members.
AVO President Nguyen Thi Huong said at the launch ceremony that with over 3,000 people, Vietnamese is the largest expat community in Okinawa.
The establishment of the association was an important milestone showing the strong development of the Vietnamese community in the prefecture, she said.
Huong pledged to work with the AVO’s executive board to connect and support the Vietnamese community in Okinawa.
Uechi Satoshi, Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Okinawa, affirmed that Okinawa will continue to develop policies to create a convenient and safe living environment for OVs in the locality.
For his part, Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Vu Binh expressed his hope that AVO will contribute to strengthening solidarity and mutual support among Vietnamese expats in Okinawa, and further developing the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership.
He thanked local authorities, organisations and businesses for their recent support to OVs in the Japanese locality./.