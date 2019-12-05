Vietnamese association plans 70th anniversary of VN-Czech ties
The executive committee of the Vietnamese association in the Czech Republic meets on December 4 to plan preparations for the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year. (Photo: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – The executive committee of the Vietnamese association in the Czech Republic held a meeting in Prague on December 3 to map out action plans for 2020 and discuss preparations for the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1950 – 2020).
In the next few months, the association’s executive committee will support Vietnamese people living in the European country to have a merry Christmas and Lunar New Year and commemorate the death anniversary of the Hung Kings, said its first vice president Giang Thanh.
It will also coordinate with the Embassy of Vietnam to organise celebrations for the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year in a bid to promote Vietnamese culture and enhance friendship between the two peoples, he said.
Vietnamese Ambassador Ho Minh Tuan said next year will see many major events between the two countries. Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis will visit Vietnam in 2020 while the Vietnam-Czech Inter-Governmental Committee’s meeting is scheduled in Prague.
The embassy has suggested the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism host a Vietnam Culture Week in the Czech Republic next year, he added.
Tuan asked the Vietnamese association to continue holding charity, cultural, music and cuisine events and further foster communications about Vietnam’s people, culture and customs.
The Czech Republic in 2014 recognised the 70,000-strong Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority group./.