Society Legal limbo pushes transgender people to unsafe medical services Transgender people in Vietnam have struggled to access hormone treatment, psychological consulting and sex reassignment surgery due to lack of a transgender law, despite one being discussed four years ago.

Society Vietnam, Cambodia border provinces convene judicial conference Vietnamese and Cambodian border provinces convened the second judicial conference in Siem Reap city in Cambodia on December 4.

Society Can Tho city, JICA look into agricultural cooperation Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a meeting with a delegation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 4 to discuss agricultural cooperation programmes and promote Japanese investment in the city.

Society Asia-Pacific regional conference on early childhood opens in Hanoi Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam attended the opening of the ninth Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Early Childhood, the first of its kind held in Vietnam, in Hanoi on December 4.