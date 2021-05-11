The Vietnam – India Friendship Association presents 100 ventilators to Indian people (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Information and Communications and Chairman of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association (VIFA) Nguyen Manh Hung presented 100 ventilators to help Indian people fight the COVID-19 pandemic during his virtual meeting with Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma on May 11.

At the event, Hung informed the ambassador about Vietnam’s ongoing battle against the pandemic and expressed his sympathy toward the Indian Government and people over difficulties met by them in the fight.

He said in April 2020, the VIFA handed over 100,000 anti-bacteria masks to Indian people and urged Vingroup to offer 100 ventilators worth over 10 billion VND (434,000 USD) to them.

The minister expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Government and with solidarity of the entire people, the pandemic in India will be put under control soon.

Verma, for his part, said the move reflects the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two nations amid the pandemic.



He also pledged to effectively use ventilators presented by the Vietnamese side./.