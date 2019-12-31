Vietnamese athlete wins gold medal at Asian Pencak Silat Championship
Nguyen Thi Cam Nhi of Vietnam bagged the gold medal in the women’s 70kg category at the 5th Asian Pencak Silat Championship, which took place in Yanji, China, from December 25 - 30.
Vietnamese athlete Nguyen Thi Cam Nhi (second from left) wins gold medal in the women’s 70kg category at the 5th Asian Pencak Silat Championship (Photo: VOV)
This is the second gold medal won by Nhi at international events within the last month, following her victory in the women’s over 60kg arnis category at the recent 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).
Hosted by the Asian Pencak Silat Federation, the 5th Asian Pencak Silat Championship brought together many strong participants from more than 10 countries and territories, who competed in 16 weight categories and 6 Seni (demonstration) events.
The Vietnamese team with 12 gold, six silver and two bronze medals posted a first-place finish at the championship, followed by Singapore and Malaysia.
It was the second time Vietnam has topped the championship, following its success in last year’s event held in India./.
