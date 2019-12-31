Culture - Sports Vietnam promotes tourism at Indonesia’s festival A Vietnamese delegation joined the Denpasar Festival 2019 on Bali tourist island of Indonesia on December 28-30 to promote Vietnam’s tourism, investment and trade.

Culture - Sports Special concert combines rock and symphony A special art programme named "Rock Symphony - We are the champions" will take place on January 9 - 10, 2020 at the Hanoi Opera House, according to the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre (VNOB).

Culture - Sports Paintings show nature in time between seasons Artworks in various genres and materials depicting the beauty of nature when the season changes have been on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.