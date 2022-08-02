Powerlifter Le Van Cong. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Vietnam's powerlifter Le Van Cong on August 2 successfully defended his title again in the under 49kg category at the ongoing 11th Southeast Asian Paralympic Games (ASEAN Para Games) in Indonesia.



This is the first gold medal obtained by Cong after five years of suspension of the sporting event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his sixth gold medal in the regional event.



According to head coach Luu Quang Thai, the goal of the entire team is to win four golds at the Games and get tickets to the World Para Powerlifting Championships and the Asian Para Games.



Earlier, the Vietnamese swimming team continued an excellent performance on the third day of the ASEAN Para Games 11 by winning another five gold medals.



The 11th ASEAN Para Games, which takes place from July 30 to August 6 in the city of Surakarta, Indonesia's Central Java province, features 14 sports and the participation of 1,286 athletes./.