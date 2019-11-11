Vietnamese athletes win six golds at world bodybuilding championships
Vietnamese athletes have won six gold medals at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) championships held in Jeju, the Republic of Korea.
Illustrative photo (Photo: http://www.wbpsf.org/)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes have won six gold medals at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) championships held in Jeju, the Republic of Korea.
Nguyen Bich Tram won two golds in the female bodybuilding with open weight category and over 30 year-old category.
Pham Thi Phuong Thao took a gold medal in the women’s fitness (1.65m).
It is the third time in a row Thao has won world gold in this division.
Vu Anh Nhut Thuy Khanh Khuong bagged a gold medal in the men’s 55kg bodybuilding category, while Nguyen Anh Thong proved his talent in the men’s 60kg bodybuilding event.
The sixth gold medal went to Nguyen Thi Kim Cuong in the women’s fitness (over 1.65m).
Vietnamese athletes also won three bronze medals thanks to Lam Thai Duong in the men’s 70kg bodybuilding and Ton Hoang Khanh Lan in the female bodybuilding with open weight category and over 30 year-old category.
The week-long event which opened on November 5 attracted the participation of more than 300 athletes from 35 countries and territories./.