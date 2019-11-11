Culture - Sports Hanoi's Old Quarter to host Heritage Day celebrations A fashion show, photo exhibition and silk weaving demonstrations are among the activities taking place in Hanoi's Old Quarter to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day.

Culture - Sports HCM City to host festival featuring global delicious dishes More than 50 pavilions will introduce a wide range of Vietnamese and global delicacies at a festival featuring delicious dishes which will be held in Ho Chi Minh from November 14-17.