Politics General election - A chance to exercise people’s right to mastery: Top leader Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 21 stressed the significance of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, describing this as an important political occasion and a chance to exercise the people’s right to mastery.

Politics Fifth Party Congress: For happiness of people The Fifth National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam was held from March 27-31, 1982 in Hanoi. The Congress reviewed the victories that the Party and people have won in the cause of building and defending the Fatherland since 1975.

Politics Infographic Fifth Party Congress: Significant transition in mindset The fifth National Party Congress in March 1982 vowed to devote all efforts for the socialist Fatherland and the people’s happiness.