Politics Khanh Hoa, Australia’s Northern Territory sign cooperation plan A delegation from the south-central province of Khanh Hoa led by Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan is on a working trip to Australia from July 23-28.

Videos President holds talks with Austrian counterpart President Vo Van Thuong is in Vienna for an official visit to Austria. The visit is made at the invitation of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Politics Vietnamese, Austrian Presidents hold talks President Vo Van Thuong and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen discussed measures to deepen the bilateral friendship and multifaceted cooperation during their talks in Vienna on July 24, taking place right after the official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese guests.