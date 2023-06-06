Business Cross-border e-commerce conference to take place in Hanoi, HCM City The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) said it will coordinate with Amazon Global Selling to organise a cross-border e-commerce conference, which is expected to help Vietnamese businesses seek online export opportunities.

Business 566km of expressways completed in three years: transport ministry About 566km of expressways have been constructed since 2020, increasing the total length of highways in the country to 1,729km, according to a recent report from the transport ministry.