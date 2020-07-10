Business Renewable energy yet to meet potential: conference The development of wind and solar power has not matched its great potential, especially in the central and southern regions, experts said at a recent conference.

Business Forestry exports will not be lower than 12 billion USD: Official Forestry exports will be no lower than 12 billion USD this year, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan told a meeting in Hanoi on July 10.

Business Workshop seeks measures to improve access to e-public services The National e-Services Portal is set to provide more level-3 and level-4 e-public services to people and businesses in the near future, as part of Vietnam’s efforts to make public service delivery more transparent with less time taken, lower compliance costs, and less petty corruption, an official said on July 10.