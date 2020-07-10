Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.
Kia Grand Carnival cars exported to Thailand (Source: THACO)
It is the second batch of passenger cars that THACO has exported to Thailand, the Southeast Asia’s biggest auto hub, in 2020. Previously, the company delivered 40 of the same cars to Thailand in February.
The vehicles were manufactured at the THACO Kia Plant in THACO Chu Lai Industrial Park in the central province of Quang Nam
As planned, THACO’s importing partner Yontrakit Kia Motor Co., Ltd will continue to place orders in line with the commitments between the two sides, with a total 560 Grand Kia cars to be delivered this year.
The Kia Grand Carnival (known as the Kia Sedona in the Vietnamese market) is equipped with modern features, a spacious interior with 11 seats in four rows, and right-hand drive to meet Thai traffic laws.
With the ambition of expanding its markets and joining the global value chains, over the past years, THACO has exported buses, trucks, cars, and semi-trailers to Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Myanmar, Japan, and the US.
So far this year, in addition to the 120 Kia Grand Carnival cars shipped to Thailand, THACO has also exported 80 Kia Cerato cars to Myanmar and 36 semi-trailers and two modular house drawbar trailers to the US.
On July 13, the company plans to ship another 33 semi-trailers for its US partner PITTS Enterprises.
In 2020, THACO aims to export over 1,400 cars of all kinds to Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, the US and Japan, while expanding its market to Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Armenia./.