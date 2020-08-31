Business Public investment hits five-year high Public investment in August and the first eight months of this year increased 45.4 percent and 30.4 present year-on-year, respectively, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 31, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 28).

Business Conference promotes RoK investment in Quang Ninh Representatives of large companies from the Republic of Korea (RoK) took part in a recent conference promoting investment in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh.