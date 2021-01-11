Society Remains of 23 martyrs reburied in Hoa Binh The authorities of the northern province of Hoa Binh on January 11 held a ceremony to rebury remains of 23 martyrs who laid down their lives during the anti-French resistance war in a martyrs’ cemetery in Luong Son district’s Trung Son commune.

Society Voluntary social insurance coverage sees rapid growth in 2019-2020: Conference The number of people voluntarily joining the social insurance network has grown by 750,000 over the last two years, three times higher than a decade ago, heard an online conference held by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on January 11 to introduce tasks for 2021.

Society UNFPA hands over 6,903 dignity kits to local women The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) recently handed over 6,903 dignity kits to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) in support of women and girls at risk of violence in five central provinces hit by flooding - Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Nghe An, and Thanh Hoa.