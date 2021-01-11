Vietnamese aviation ready to assist Indonesia after plane crash
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) stands ready to support its Indonesian counterpart with regard to the recent plane crash, said CAAV leader.
In a letter sent to the Indonesian Civil Aviation Authority on January 11, head of the CAAV Dinh Viet Thang expressed his deepest sympathy to the bereaved and hoped that the Indonesian agency will soon determine the cause of the accident.
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on January 10 sent a message of condolences to Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi over the crash.
The Sriwijaya Air flight, coded SJ182, crashed into the sea on January 9 just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta.
The Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people, comprising 50 passengers and 12 crew members, on board was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan./.