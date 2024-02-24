Vietnamese badminton player wins berth at Uganda tournament’s semi-finals
Vietnamese badminton player Le Duc Phat has won a ticket to the semi-finals of the 2024 Uganda International Challenge taking place in Kampala, Uganda from February 21-25.
Phat defeated his Italian rival Fabio Caponio (world’s seed No.90) 19-21, 21-14 and 21-13 in Round 16, and US player Mark Shelley Alcala (world’s seed No.102) 21-18 and 21-17 in the quarter finals on February 23.
He is scheduled to play against Juwon Opeyori from Nigeria (world’s seed No.123) on February 24.
The 2024 Uganda International Challenge drew the participation of 305 players from 49 countries worldwide. The tournament has a total prize pool of 15,000 USD.
Phat is the only Vietnamese playing at the event. He is striving to earn points to get a berth at the Olympic Paris 2024.
Earlier, he reached the quarter finals at the Iran Fajr International Challenge 2024, and Round 16 at the Azerbaijan International 2024./.