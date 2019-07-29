Vietnamese badminton player Nguyen Tien Minh (Source: en.nhandan.com.vn)

– Top Vietnamese badminton player Nguyen Tien Minh has secured the men’s single title at the Lagos International Classics 2019 badminton tournament which ended in Nigeria on July 27.Minh, the world’s No 60 and the tournament’s seed No 2, defeated Misha Zilberman of Israel, who is the world’s No 42 and the tournament’s seed No 1, 2-0 (21-18, 25-23) in the final to win the championship.With the triumph, Minh continued to consolidate his place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.Earlier, Minh bagged a bronze medal at the JE Wilson International Series badminton tournament in Ghana.Despite being the top seed, Minh lost 16-21, 21-10, 18-21 to unseeded George Kiran of India in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, Minh’s teammate and wife Vu Thi Trang beat Mugdha Agrey of India 21-10, 21-6 in the women’s singles final to take the title.-VNA