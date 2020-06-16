Business Reference exchange rate up on June 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,249 VND per USD on June 16, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam’s economy attractive to foreign investment: int’l media Vietnam is like a rising star, meeting all the factors to improve its economic image and attract more foreign investment flows, according to an article published by The Times of India.

Business Finance Minister clarifies socio-economic, budget issues Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung verified some issues regarding socio-economic development and State budget during the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly on June 15.

Business Joint venture formed to welcome investment flows from Japan Japanese supplier of construction materials and equipment the JUTEC Corporation and Vietnam’s ISN Corporation have established a joint venture headquartered in Hanoi to welcome investment flows from Japan.