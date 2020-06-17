The fruit has been exported to the RoK since 2014 but only on a trial basis to gauge market response, and hasn’t been present at major retailers like Lotte Mart.

Exports of Vietnamese bananas to the RoK have been on the rise in recent years, from about 180 tonnes worth 132,000 USD in 2015 to 6,685 tonnes worth 4.2 million USD in 2019./.

VNA