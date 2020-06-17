Vietnamese bananas hit shelves of Lotte Mart in RoK
Vietnamese bananas have hit the shelves of Lotte Mart in the Republic of Korea (RoK) - the first time the fruit has been distributed in the country via a large supermarket chain.
The fruit has been exported to the RoK since 2014 but only on a trial basis to gauge market response, and hasn’t been present at major retailers like Lotte Mart.
Exports of Vietnamese bananas to the RoK have been on the rise in recent years, from about 180 tonnes worth 132,000 USD in 2015 to 6,685 tonnes worth 4.2 million USD in 2019./.