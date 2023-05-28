Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam tops SEA Games 32 medal tally Vietnam won 136 gold medals to secure the top spot in the medal tally as SEA Games 32 in Cambodia came to the final official day of competition on May 16. This is the first time Vietnam has finished first at a SEA Games edition not held on its home ground in the event’s 64-year history.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam women’s football team wins fourth consecutive SEA Games gold Vietnam beat Myanmar 2-0 in the women’s football final at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on May 15, becoming the first team in history to win the gold for the fourth time in a row.

Culture - Sports Infographic Diverse activities underway at Sen Village Festival A diverse range of activities are taking place during the Sen Village Festival 2023, held in the central province of Nghe An from May 10 to 19 to mark the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birth (May 19).