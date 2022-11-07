Business Vietnam likely to enjoy 10 billion USD trade surplus in 2022 Vietnam is on track to see a trade surplus of 10 billion USD this year despite enduring global market uncertainties and fluctuations, according to a report by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Society OCOP programme helping affirm prestige of rural products An array of agricultural products has affirmed their position in the market thanks to the efforts of localities to carry out the “One commune, One product” (OCOP) programme.

Business Budget collection up 16.2% in 10 months Vietnam’s budget collection in the first 10 months of this year stood at 1.46 quadrillion VND (58.7 billion USD), surpassing the estimate by 3.7%, and up 16.2% year-on-year, the Ministry of Finance reported.