Beauty queens from the Tourism World Pageant will gather at Trang An Heritage Connecting - Ninh Binh Festival that will take place in the northern province of Ninh Binh from November 17-19.

Vietnam International Fashion Week returns to Hanoi Eighteen Vietnamese and international fashion designers and brands will take part in the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2022 held in Hanoi this month after a three-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Lat launches new cultural tourism service Two favourite plays "Khoc giua troi xanh" (Crying under the Blue Sky) and "Yeu la thoat toi" (Love to be Unguilty) have entertained local residents and visitors to the Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat.

Hanoi to host largest Creative Design Festival The Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2022, the largest to date, will take place from November 11 to 18, aiming to honour and promote creative design resources in the capital city.