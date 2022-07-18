Miss Supranational is a beauty pageant with a history of more than 10 years held annually by the World Beauty Association. Lalela Mswane of South Africa is this year's Miss Supranational.

Duyen and 69 other beauty queens from different parts of the world participated in the final night of Miss Supranational 2022.

Duyen was the first competitor to be named among the top five finalists, alongside Thai, South African, Indonesian, and Venezuelan beauties.

Duyen, 27, is from the city of Can Tho. She was the first runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, and competed in Miss Universe 2021, reaching the top 16.

She is now the Vietnamese participant with the greatest achievement in Miss Supranational history./.

VNA