Society HCM City approves 2.75 trillion VND package for COVID-19 fight The People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City has approved a financial package worth 2.75 trillion VND (120 million USD) for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic and support labourers affected by the epidemic.

Society Transnational drug ring busted, 650kg of drugs seized The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security announced on March 26 that it had busted an illegal transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing almost 650kg of synthetic drugs.

Society German, Russian media hail Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 German newswire Deutsche Welle on March 26 ran an article hailing Vietnam’s effective and timely measures in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.