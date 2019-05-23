Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu (R), who is also head of the trade union of Vietnamese banks, meets with Alexandre Likhtarovitch, head of the Belarusian trade union of banking and financial workers, in Hanoi on May 22 (Photo: laodong.vn)

– Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu, who is also head of the trade union of Vietnamese banks, met with a trade union delegation of Belarus’s finance-banking sector in Hanoi on May 22.Tu said he hopes the delegation’s visit will help enhance relations between the two banking systems, as well as between their trade unions.This is also a chance for them to share trade union experience, and the trade union of Vietnamese banks hope to learn from its Belarusian counterpart’s experience in caring for employees and performing trade unions’ role in relation to specialised agencies, he noted.For his part, head of the Belarusian trade union of banking and financial workers Alexandre Likhtarovitch said the two countries share many similarities in trade union activities due to similar historical and cultural features.He also pointed out the need to improve the capacity and working attitude of trade union workers.On this occasion, he presented an insignia of the Belarusian President to Tu.As part of their visit, the Belarusian delegation also had a working session with the trade union of the State Bank of Vietnam.-VNA