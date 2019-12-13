Vietnamese, Belarusian parliaments pledge support for stronger ties
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova described their talks in Minsk on December 12 as fruitful at a joint press conference the same day.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova at the press briefing after their talks (Photo: VNA)
Minsk (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova described their talks in Minsk on December 12 as fruitful at a joint press conference the same day.
Kochanova said the two sides discussed the cooperation prospects as well as measures to boost the partnership between their parliaments, along with various international issues.
She added that with high potential of both countries, Vietnam and Belarus can facilitate ties in all fields.
Although two-way trade has risen strongly over the past years, there is room for both sides to bolster collaboration, she said.
The Vietnamese and Belarusian economies can supplement each other, especially in exports, she said, adding that Vietnam has strengths in industry and products made by the two countries could be exported to a third country.
“I propose that Vietnam exports more goods to Belarus, especially strong products like rubber, tea, coffee, and tropical fruits,” she said.
Kochanova revealed they had agreed tosupport their Governments’initiatives to strengthen bilateral ties.
For her part, Ngan said that the talks covered various matters regarding collaboration in all fields between the two legislative bodies.
“We are committed to working together to bolster cooperation between the two parliaments to match the sound traditional friendship and all-round ties between the two countries. Vietnam always treasures the priceless support the Belarusian people gave to the country in the past during the struggle for the national independence and reunification as well as the current national construction,” stated Ngan.
The legislator said the two sides will prioritise the promotion of economic and trade affiliation, while increasing cooperation in farm produce exports and tourism, and assisting each other to seek new opportunities and measures to make full use of the Vietnam-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement.
The two countries will continue coordinating and supporting each other as well as sharing viewpoints at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations.
They will effectively implement agreements signed by the two parliaments in April 2009 by increasing the exchange of high-level visits as well as delegations from committee level and friendship parliamentary groups for better mutual understanding and trust, said Ngan.
Ngan also said that the leader of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus agreed to work closely with and support the governments of both sides to foster cooperation in all fields, creating favourable legal conditions for the promotion of coordination among ministries, localities, enterprises and peoples for the prosperity of both nations, meeting the aspirations of leaders and people of the two countries./.