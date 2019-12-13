Politics Vietnam, Belarus’s top legislators hold talks Vietnam and Belarus should work together to lift the two-way trade to 500 million USD to match both sides’ potential and desire, said National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan during talks with Chairwoman of the Council of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalya Kochanova in Minsk on December 12.

Politics Vietnam pledges to further enhance administrative reform The Vietnamese Government, for years, has been focusing on enhancing administrative reforms to improve the business environment, said Mai Tien Dung, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office.

Politics Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membership Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.

Politics National Assembly Chairwoman Kim Ngan visits Belarus National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is in Belarus for an official visit from December 12-14.