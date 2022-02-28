Politics Vietnam, Croatia explore economic, tourism cooperation potential Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao recently had working sessions with Croatian State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matušić and State Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Tonči Glavina.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front, People’s Association of Singapore step up cooperation Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai had a working session with Chief Executive Director of the People’s Association (PA) of Singapore Lim Hock Yu in the city state on February 25.

Politics President’s Singapore visit helps realise foreign relations policy: official The 3-day state visit that concluded on February 26 by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Singapore is a fine success that helps realise the policy of foreign relations set by the 13th National Party Congress of prioritising the comprehensive development of relations with neighbouring countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Politics Vietnam seeks to strengthen security partnership with Singapore Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Duy Ngoc, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security paid a courtesy call to Singapore’s Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan on February 25.