Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers join charity trip in South Sudan
Vietnamese medical soldiers provide checkups for inmates of Bentiu Central Prison (Photo courtesy of level-2 field hospital No.3 of Vietnam)
The trip was organised on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Tet (Lunar New Year), the most important festival of Vietnamese.
The prison is the largest one in South Sudan’s Unity State, holding more than 120 inmates, and facing shortages of food, medicine and health care for prisoners.
In addition to aid packages and necessities, Vietnamese medical soldiers provided free checkups and medicine for prisoners and handed over medical supplies to wardens.
Lieut. Col. Trinh My Hoa, Director of the hospital, said that staff of the hospital wish to join hands with units of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to improve living conditions in Bentiu Central Prison, leaving no one behind even if they are prisoners.
Khalid Mohammed Mohammed Sanad Leila from UNMISS, who is the main coordinator of the activity, voiced his gratitude to the benevolent activity of Vietnam’s peacekeeping force.
During their 10 months in Bentiu, the level-2 field hospital No.3 arranged numerous charitable activities, such as presenting medicine and medical equipment to a local hospital; and providing HIV/AIDS rapid test kits, screening and consultations on HIV/AIDS prevention.
The hospital also supported an emergency surgery for Doctors Without Borders in a 10-day campaign./.