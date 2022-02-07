Society President attends ploughing festival in Ha Nam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 7 took part in the Tich Dien festival in the Red River Delta province of Ha Nam. The traditional ploughing festival is held annually with the aim to pray for a year of bumper harvest and prosperity.

Society Vietnamese people’s solidarity has never shone so brightly: ambassador The solidarity among the Vietnamese people has never shone so brightly during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs (SCOV).