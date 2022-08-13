Society Quang Ninh: Businesses help farmers to plant timber tree forests To fulfil the goal of planting 2,500 hectares of timber trees in 2022, many enterprises in the northern province of Quang Ninh donated money and seedlings. The period from July to the end of September is the best time to plant trees in the reforestation efforts for the province.

Society Hanoi to further boost investment in education, training Hanoi is set to promote the implementation of investment projects in education and training and work to have 70 more schools meeting national standards in the 2022 - 2023 academic year.

Society Pandemic-hit labourers continue to receive financial support The Unemployment Insurance Fund plans to pay out 1.15 trillion VND (49.15 million USD) to support labourers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a resolution issued by the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.