Resilience crucial for domestic economy in new situation: Minister Improving the resilience of the economy and creating a premise for the building of a self-reliant economy in association with active and extensive international integration are of special significance for Vietnam, especially in the new situation, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said.

Infographic Vietnam a bright spot for startup investments Vietnam has emerged as a dynamic economy and a development hub for innovative startups in the region.

Deputy PM advises Samsung to invest more in Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received President of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Samsung Electronics Park Hark Kyu in Hanoi on January 13 and suggested that the Korean firm expand its investment in Vietnam to tap opportunities from the sound partnership between the two countries in all fields.

Vietnamese fruits introduced at festival in China's Tianjin city Nine Vietnamese fruits, namely durian, mangosteen, mango, dragon fruit, longan, pineapple, water melon, banana, and jackfruit, are being displayed at a festival which takes place in Tianjin city of China.