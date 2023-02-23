At the conference, the two sides ink an agreement on cooperation in personnel training in the 2023 – 2027 period, and eight agreements in other areas. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang (VNA) – The Vietnamese northern border provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son, Ha Giang and Quang Ninh and China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on February 22 held a video conference on enhancing cooperation between border localities of the two countries.



In his opening remarks, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Giang province Dang Quoc Khanh spotlighted the long-lasting traditional friendship between the two countries’ people and the sound development of the bilateral relations in recent times, saying that exchanges and meetings between the two sides at all levels have been regularly organised with various forms, contributing to strengthening friendly relations and political trust.



The localities of the two countries also coordinated closely in implementing solutions effectively and synchronously to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic, and promote production and business activities and cooperation in key fields, he said.



Khanh underlined the need for the Vietnamese border localities, and Guangxi to continue to fully tap potential and advantages, promote exchange and comprehensive cooperation between the two sides, and maintain smooth trade activities at border gates in order to ensure the operation of goods supply chains.





Participants take a group photo at the conference in Ha Giang city. (Photo: VNA)

It is also necessary to resume trade activities at border crossings and border gates in order facilitate the exchange of goods by border residents; and soon completely restore entry - exit activities at border gates of the two sides towards resuming and developing tourism in the Vietnamese and Chinese localities, he said.



Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said 2022 was a successful year in external affairs between China and Vietnam.



Cooperation between the four northern border provinces of Vietnam and the Chinese autonomous region has developed across fields, especially border trade, he noted, suggesting the two sides continue to build a more effective and substantive connection, cooperation and exchange mechanism, and expand bilateral trade cooperation methods, thus further boosting economic and trade and cooperation, especially cross-border trade.



Liu expressed his belief that with the efforts and determination of the two sides, the cooperation between the Vietnamese localities and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will continue to be implemented effectively, significantly contributing to promoting socio-economic development and benefiting the sides’ people, and deepening the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the coming time.



The two sides agreed to tighten the solidarity and friendship, promote the development of cooperation mechanisms in various fields, and lift local cooperation to a new height, contributing to further deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.



At the event, the two sides inked an agreement on cooperation in personnel training in the 2023 – 2027 period, and eight agreements in other areas.



Within the framework of the conference, the 14th meeting of the Joint Working Committee of the provinces of Ha Giang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son, and Cao Bang, and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was organised./.