Culture - Sports Beating drums stir the nation’s soul At any number of social and cultural events around Vietnam, especially traditional festivals, drums feature as the centrepiece of almost all activities.

Culture - Sports Photos call on ethnic minority people to take action against COVID-19 The Ministry of Health and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have called on people to take action to prevent COVID-19 pandemic for sustainable economic development through a photo series about the lives of ethnic minority traders in the northern mountain province of Ha Giang.

Culture - Sports New rom-com highlights Vietnamese women The award-winning film producer and director, Nhat Trung, has announced a new project called 1990 that highlights the career and life of successful Vietnamese women.