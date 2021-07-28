Vietnamese boxer loses to Mongolian rival at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Duong lost 0-5 to Erdenebat Tsendbaatar of Mongolia in the men's U57kg pool at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28.
Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Duong (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Duong lost 0-5 to Erdenebat Tsendbaatar of Mongolia in the men's U57kg pool at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28.
Duong played it safe then attacked stronger against his strong rival. However, Tsendbaatar, who won a world championship bronze in 2019 and is Asian championship and Asian Games defending champion, outperformed him throughout the match.
Earlier, the Vietnamese boxer defeated Tayfur Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the first match last week. Aliyev was considered a stronger competitor than Duong as he had won the European Championship bronze in 2015 and placed fifth at the World Championships in 2019.
Duong brought an Olympic slot home after 32 years of waiting, with a successful bronze medal from a qualification tournament last March. This was the first and biggest tournament in the career of the 25-year-old whose best achievement is a silver medal from the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines./.