Videos Vietnamese athletes conclude journey at Tokyo Olympics Vietnamese athletes competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will fly back home on August 4, wrapping up their journey at the global sporting event.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese athletes conclude journey at Tokyo Olympics Vietnamese athletes competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will fly back home on August 4, wrapping up their journey at the global sporting event.

Culture - Sports COVID-19 forces postponement of 22nd Vietnam Film Festival The 22nd edition of the Vietnam Film Festival will be postponed until November instead of taking place in September as planned, due to the ravages of COVID-19, Director of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Cinematography Department Vi Kien Thanh said on August 3.