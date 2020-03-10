Culture - Sports Vietnam-Kyrgyzstan friendly match postponed The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced that a friendly match between the national teams of Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan slated for March 26 in southern Binh Duong province will be postponed.

Culture - Sports Measures launched to conserve values of Hoi An world heritage The Hoi An Centre for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation will carry out seven solutions in the 2020-25 period in a bid to conserve and sustain values of Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam, said Director of the centre Pham Phu Ngoc.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographers up for prestigious award People can vote for Vietnamese photographers Nguyen Tan Tuan and Nguyen Thien for the 17th annual Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest's Readers' Choice Winner.