Culture - Sports Vietnamese blockbuster to be released in Japan Vietnamese blockbuster “Hon Papa Da Con Gai” (Daddy Issues), a production by Japanese director Ken Ochiai, will be in cinemas in Japan next week after its release in the Republic of Korea in September.

Culture - Sports Famous European director stages Shakespeare’s play in Hanoi Renowned Austrian director Beverly Blankenship has teamed up with artists of the Hanoi-based Youth Theatre to stage a new edition of William Shakespeare’s popular play “Romeo and Juliet”, announced the theatre on November 13.

Culture - Sports Thua Thien-Hue to seek UNESCO recognition for Hue folk singing The Culture, and Sports Department of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue is compiling a scientific dossier for Hue folk singing to seek UNESCO’s recognition as part of the world intangible heritage.