Vietnamese boxer to fight for WBC Australasian title
Vietnamese boxer Tran Van Thao will compete against Australia’s Billy Dib for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Australasian title in Australia on December 20.
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese boxer Tran Van Thao will compete against Australia’s Billy Dib for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Australasian title in Australia on December 20.
The WBC Australasian title is a noble title thanks to the cooperation between the Asian Boxing Council and Australian Boxing Council.
If Thao beat Dib, he can make Vietnamese history as the first Vietnamese boxer to take this title.
To fight in this event, Thao decided to raise his weight from Super flyweight to Super bantamweight.
Despite the challenge, Thao backed his decision ahead of the historic fight. “I accept this challenge and am ready to take on every rival. I will make every effort,” he said.
However, Thao’s upcoming challenge isn’t easy. Dib won the International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles from 2011-2013 and also won the International Boxing Organization (IBO) title in 2008. The 34-year-old boxer ranks 78th in the world and has racked up 45 wins and six losses.
Thao once made history by becoming the first Vietnamese to win a World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia title in November 2017./.
The WBC Australasian title is a noble title thanks to the cooperation between the Asian Boxing Council and Australian Boxing Council.
If Thao beat Dib, he can make Vietnamese history as the first Vietnamese boxer to take this title.
To fight in this event, Thao decided to raise his weight from Super flyweight to Super bantamweight.
Despite the challenge, Thao backed his decision ahead of the historic fight. “I accept this challenge and am ready to take on every rival. I will make every effort,” he said.
However, Thao’s upcoming challenge isn’t easy. Dib won the International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles from 2011-2013 and also won the International Boxing Organization (IBO) title in 2008. The 34-year-old boxer ranks 78th in the world and has racked up 45 wins and six losses.
Thao once made history by becoming the first Vietnamese to win a World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia title in November 2017./.