Culture - Sports Bas-relief featuring talks between Uncle Ho and soldiers inaugurated A bas-relief featuring "Uncle Ho talking to Tien Phong (Pioneer) Brigade" at Gieng Temple intersection was inaugurated on April 8 at Hung Temple historical relic site in Viet Tri city in the northern province of Phu Tho.

Culture - Sports 2024 Ha Long Carnival to showcase parades at sea This year, for the first time, the Ha Long Carnival will feature performances and parades on both the sea and sandy shores of the popular UNESCO-recognised bay, as heard at a quarterly press conference of the People’s Committee of the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh on April 8.