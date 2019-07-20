Brocade and silk products made by Vietnam’s northern craft villages are being displayed at an exhibition that opened in Seoul, the Republic of Korea on July 18.

Apart from traditional products of ethnic minorities like Thai, Muong, Mong, Dao, Pa Then and Bo Y, and craft villages like Phung Xa, Van Phuc and La Khe, the exhibition also introduces applied art works made of brocade and silk.

Vietnamese brocade and silk are favoured by international friends as they are environmentally friendly and have cultural and art values.

The exhibition is expected to help Koreans understand more about people and culture of Vietnam, thus contributing to enhancing the fruitful relations between the two countries.

The exhibition will last until July 21.-VNA