Society Indonesian comatose sailor brought ashore for treatment Vietnam’s maritime search and rescue force on December 21 successfully brought an Indonesia sailor with coma and cerebral haemorrhage onboard a Greek vessel to a health station in the central province of Khanh Hoa for treatment.

Society Helmets for Kids taken to one more northern school NGO Asia Injury Prevention Foundation has introduced the Helmets for Kids programme at the Phu Xuan Primary School in Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province, hoping to increase the rate of students wearing helmets.

Society Two Taiwanese drug traffickers arrested in HCM City Two Taiwanese involved in a drug trafficking ring were arrested on December 20 while hiding in Ho Chi Minh City, police said on December 21.

Society Deputy PM extends Christmas greetings to Catholics, Protestants Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on December 21 extended his Christmas greetings to Catholic and Protestant dignitaries and followers in Ho Chi Minh City ahead of the Christmas holiday.