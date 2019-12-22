Vietnamese Buddhist followers in RoK celebrate upcoming New Year
The Vietnamese Buddhist Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a spring festival at Heungryunsa pagoda, Incheon city on the December 21, on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnamese Buddhist Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a spring festival at Heungryunsa pagoda, Incheon city on the December 21, on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.
Speaking at the event, Venerable Thich Quang Thanh, member of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Council thanked the Vietnamese embassy in the RoK, Korean government, Incheon authorities and Buddhist leaders for providing all possible support for the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese Buddhist followers in the country in particular.
He wished that the two countries’ governments and Buddhist followers would stay united to further develop bilateral ties.
Mayor of Incheon city Park Nam-chum said the city is now home to over 70,000 foreigners, including over 10,000 Vietnamese people. Its export to Vietnam this year accounted for most of the combined over 270 million USD.
First Secretary of the Vietnamese embassy in the RoK Cao Minh Duc hoped that Vietnamese Buddhist followers would abide by law and make active contributions to social development in the RoK.
Participants at the event were treated to traditional music performances by children of Vietnam – RoK multicultural families, and others./.
Speaking at the event, Venerable Thich Quang Thanh, member of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Council thanked the Vietnamese embassy in the RoK, Korean government, Incheon authorities and Buddhist leaders for providing all possible support for the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese Buddhist followers in the country in particular.
He wished that the two countries’ governments and Buddhist followers would stay united to further develop bilateral ties.
Mayor of Incheon city Park Nam-chum said the city is now home to over 70,000 foreigners, including over 10,000 Vietnamese people. Its export to Vietnam this year accounted for most of the combined over 270 million USD.
First Secretary of the Vietnamese embassy in the RoK Cao Minh Duc hoped that Vietnamese Buddhist followers would abide by law and make active contributions to social development in the RoK.
Participants at the event were treated to traditional music performances by children of Vietnam – RoK multicultural families, and others./.