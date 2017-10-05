Sydney (VNA) – The Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA) has made great contributions to boosting economic cooperation between the two countries, affirmed Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam at a recent working session with the VBAA’s Melbourne chapter.



Nam informed participants of Vietnam’s current situation as well as its new policies and decisions related to investment and business of overseas Vietnamese in the country.



In the time ahead, the embassy will focus on promoting economic diplomacy, he said, adding that it will work with the Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources to get Vietnam’s longan and raw shrimp through to Australia.



The diplomat expressed his hope that the VBAA continues acting as a bridge to foster the bilateral economic ties and opens more chapters to help the embassy fulfil its targets.



VBAA Chairman Tran Ba Phuc stated that the association will coordinate with relevant offices to hold a Vietnamese goods fair in Australia on the occasion of the ASEAN-Australia Summit in March 2018.



He hailed the successful “Vietnamese dragon fruit day” event in Melbourne, adding the entry of the third type of Vietnamese fruit in Australia shows that the Vietnamese agricultural products can meet high standards in strict markets.



He said he hopes that more Vietnamese fruits are allowed to enter the Australian market, thus helping increase the volume and value of Vietnamese farm produce exports to the country.-VNA