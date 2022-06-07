Business Hanoi Association of Main Industrial Products seeks cooperation opportunities with Italy Cooperation opportunities between Hanoi’s businesses that offer main industrial products and Italian enterprises were highlighted at a conference in the capital city on June 7.

Business Higher coverage helps SMEs recover faster The Law on Support for Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) took effect on January 1, 2018, but its programmes have not provided adequate coverage to make any big difference.

Videos Son La plums entering main crop Plum-growing areas in Son La are now entering into the main crop of the year. Thanks to changes in farming methods and support from local authorities in recent times, the fruit has become a bread-winner for many local farmers.

Business Coffee export turnover exceeds 2 billion USD in five months Vietnam shipped 889,000 tonnes of coffee overseas for more than 2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, up 24.2 and 54 percent year on year, respectively.