Vietnamese businesses attend Seoul Food 2022
Twenty Vietnamese enterprises are participating in Seoul Food 2022, which kicked off at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) on June 7.
Vietnamese enterprises showcase their products at the event (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – Twenty Vietnamese enterprises are participating in Seoul Food 2022, which kicked off at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) on June 7.
The event provides an ideal venue for Vietnamese food and beverage businesses to strengthen trade promotion activities, and effectively gain entry into the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s market, as well as other countries around the world.
Hoang Thi Quynh Tram from the TS Food Company said her company has been exporting their products to the RoK for six years, adding that the company wishes to seek new customers who are interested in Vietnamese fruit and vegetables in the post-COVID-19 pandemic.
Tran Thi Kim Giang from the Bao Hung International Joint Stock Company said the company's key products are confectionery, cookies, chocolate-covered soft cakes, chocolate candies, and Omeli-branded jellies, adding that the RoK is one of the firm's major markets moving forward.
Within the framework of Seoul Food 2022, the ASEAN - Korea Centre has coordinated with relevant agencies to organise the ASEAN Trade Show 2022 in support of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to gain entry into markets and improve their overall competitiveness.
The ASEAN Trade Show 2022 will also focus on promoting the food service industry, which has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the growth of SMEs in ASEAN, while simultaneously promoting economic cooperation between the bloc and the RoK.
The Seoul Food Expo 2022, one of leading exhibitions on foods in Asia, saw the participation of more than 800 companies from 30 countries and territories.
It will last until June 10 and is expected to attract 30,000 visitors./.