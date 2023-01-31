Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – The Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) will host and attend trade activities and fairs to promote tourism, cuisine and goods of Vietnam, and create more opportunities for businesses in the UK and the homeland to enhance business cooperation, its President Phuong Hoang has said.



Speaking at a Gala Dinner held in London on January 29 to review VBUK’s operation in 2022 and sketch out development orientations in 2023, Phuong said the association organised many activities, including online workshops with Vietnamese economic experts and entrepreneurs in the UK to share business knowledge and experience for the Vietnamese business community in the country.



The VBUK has also supported business cooperation between its member enterprises and businesses at home, he added.



Addressing the event, Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long spoke highly of the role of the VBUK in connect Vietnamese firms in the UK and the homeland.



At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos earlier this month, Vietnam was seen as one of the three VIP markets (Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines) in the world, he said, adding that it is the second largest trade partner of the UK, so there is a large room and opportunities for the Vietnamese business community in the European nation.



The Vietnam Trade Office in the UK and the VBUK need to support member businesses to strengthen connection with enterprises in the homeland, and serve as bridges to bring Vietnamese goods to the UK market, the diplomat said.



At the event, Trade Counselor Nguyen Canh Cuong updated on the Vietnam – UK trade cooperation, and introduced 10 key exports of Vietnam for Vietnamese businesses in the UK to refer to, thus seeking business opportunities.



Established in 2006 as a non-profit organisation, the VBUK works to support business activities of Vietnamese businesses in the UK, and connect them with domestic businesses at the homeland which have demand to enhance import - export activities and raise capital from the UK market./.