- Vietnamese enterprises invested 277.4 million USD in 30 countries and territories in the first seven months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) said in its latest report.During the period, the firms received investment licences for 90 new projects worth 180.1 million USD. They were also allowed to raise their investment in 21 underway projects by 97.3 million USD.Spain attracted the largest share of Vietnamese investment in the seven months with 59.8 million USD, accounting for 22 percent of the total investment. It was followed by the US with 45.7 million USD, or 16.5 percent of the capital.Other markets receiving Vietnamese investments were Australia with 45 million USD, Cambodia with 39 million USD and Singapore with 35 million USD.In the reviewed period, the retail sector was the most attractive sector for Vietnamese businesses overseas markets, luring 94.3 million USD or equivalent to 34 percent of total capital. The science and technology sector came next with 83.4 million USD or 30 percent while the banking sector ranked third with 37 million USD or 13.5 percent.-VNA