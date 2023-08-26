Vietnamese businesses look towards green future: seminar
A programme and a seminar on green technology and carbon credit were held in Dong Nai on August 26 as part of the Innovative Entrepreneurship Day 2023 in the southern province (Techfest DongNai) and the Dong Nai technology-equipment and trade fair.
The seminar looked into opportunities and challenges to the inevitable trend of growing green to integrate into the world, businesses’ experiences in environmental protection, and policies in support of enterprises that are looking towards green technology and green future.
Pham Hong Quat, Director of the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialisation Development under the Ministry of Science and Technology, noted that Dong Nai and other localities nationwide are shifting to green technology, green economy and circular economy.
Nguyen Thanh Son, General Director of Incom Saigon, stressed that information technology helps businesses ensure sustainable administration and integrate into the world.
Vietnam will officially run a carbon trade exchange in 2028, according to a draft project on the development of a carbon market in Vietnam conducted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
This market will strengthen the activities of connecting and exchanging carbon credits between Vietnam with regional and international markets.
According to the draft, Vietnam will pilot the operation of this carbon credit market in 2025.
The project is built on the basis of the Government's Decree 06/2022/ND-CP. This decree details the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the protection of the ozone layer and the development of the carbon market./.