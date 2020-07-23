Business Bac Giang earns 300 million USD from lychee this year The northern province of Bac Giang pocketed some 6.9 trillion VND (300 million USD) from lychee and support services this year, up 600 billion VND against last year, according to local authorities.

Business GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 will reach 3.8 percent if there is no second wave of COVID-19 in the second half of the year and economic activities are being gradually resumed. The forecast was released by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research in Hanoi on July 21 at the launch of its independent assessment of Vietnam’s macroeconomic performance.

Business Over 49 percent of enterprises expect business to improve in Q3 Nearly half of firms in a recent survey of the General Statistics Office on business trend of firms operating in processing and manufacturing, expect business situation to improve in the third quarter of 2020.

Business European firms more positive about Vietnam’s business climate European businesses are more positive about Vietnam’s trade and investment environment in the first few months after COVID-19, the Business Climate Index (BCI) unveiled by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on July 22 showed.