Business 39 foreign suppliers register tax in Vietnam A total of 39 foreign suppliers have registered tax in Vietnam via the portal https://etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn/nccnn/Reques, according to the Tax Agency for Large Businesses at the General Department of Taxation.

Business China expected to remain largest importer of Vietnamese pangasius in 2022 China is expected to stay the largest export market for Vietnamese pangasius this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Pharmaceutical firms report positive results in Q3 Pharmaceutical enterprises have reported strong business results in the third quarter of 2022, with some even achieving record-high profits.