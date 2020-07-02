Business Fisheries exports drop in June The COVID-19 pandemic is still influencing Vietnam’s fisheries exports, with export value down 10 percent in June to just 626 million USD following a sharp decline in May of 16 percent, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Localities asked to gear up for wave of shifting FDI Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has asked localities to bring their advantages into full play to welcome a wave of shifting FDI over the next six months.