Van, a resident in the Ecopark urban area in Hanoi, has had a passion for Vietnamese calligraphy since reading a lot Buddhist books and scripture. She then took an online calligraphy course.

Since calligraphy requires great accuracy and meticulousness, Kieu Quoc Khanh uses a wide range of equipment so his trainees can acquire all the necessary techniques.

Born to a family with a long-standing calligraphic tradition, Khanh was exposed to the art form from an early age. He is one of the pioneers in calligraphy development in Vietnam’s north.

According to Khanh, for every calligrapher, making viewers understand the artistic values in a calligraphic work is the most challenging part.



There was a period when the art of calligraphy fell by the wayside. However, thanks to the efforts of calligraphy lovers like Kieu Quoc Khanh, the art form has been preserved and gained renewed popularity among young people./.

VNA