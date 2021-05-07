Culture - Sports A panorama of Dien Bien Phu Campaign A panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign made its official debut on May 7 in Dien Bien province to mark Dien Bien Phu victory over French colonial rule.

Politics Vietnam attends virtual 34th ASEAN-US Dialogue Deputy Foreign Minister and head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the 34th ASEAN-US Dialogue held in the form of videoconference on May 6.

Politics State President holds working session with Cu Chi, Hoc Mon districts in HCM City State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined other candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils in Ho Chi Minh City at a conference reviewing the socio-economic-cultural situation and national defence-security in HCM City's outlying districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon on May 6.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh meets voters in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and candidates vying for election as a deputy for the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau at the 15th National Assembly met with voters in Vung Tau city on May 6.