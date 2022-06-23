Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders exchange greetings on 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Hanoi (VNA) – Party and State leaders of Vietnam and Cambodia have exchanged letters of greetings on the 55th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations and the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022.
For Vietnam’s part, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Cambodian People’s Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his greetings to King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent his congratulations to his counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended congratulations to President of the Senate Samdech Say Chhum and President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.
In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders noted with satisfaction that despite numerous challenges, ups and downs in history, the Vietnamese and Cambodian peoples have always stood side by side and supported each other in the struggles for national liberation in the past as well as in each country’s national development at present, which is a priceless asset that the two countries’ leaders and peoples need to continue nurturing.
They expressed their belief that the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable, and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia will be further enhanced and developed for the sake of the two peoples, and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development of the ASEAN Community, the region, and the world.
On this occasion, the leaders of Vietnam also congratulated Cambodia on its enormous and comprehensive achievements over the last decades, especially in the pandemic control and socio-economic recovery and development recently.
They said they believe that the Cambodian people will reap even greater accomplishments and successfully build a country of peace, stability, independence, self-reliance, and prosperous development that has an increasing stature in the international arena.
For Cambodia’s part, King Norodom Sihamoni sent letters of congratulations to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen extended greetings to his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, and President of the Senate Samdech Say Chhum and President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin sent congratulations to National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The leaders of Cambodia affirmed the two countries’ friendship, which had existed long before the diplomatic relations were officially set up, has continually been reinforced in the spirit of good neighbourliness, solidarity, mutual trust and understanding, and win-win cooperation.
The Vietnamese and Cambodian peoples together underwent many difficulties and hardships in the endeavours for national liberation, independence, reunification, and development, they stressed, voicing their belief that bilateral ties will keep developing strongly, intensively, and comprehensively in both bilateral aspects and at multilateral forums, especially ASEAN.
The Cambodian leaders congratulated the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and people on many major achievements in national development, along with the growing role and stature in the world.
They wished Vietnam more successes and fulfillment of the goal of becoming a developed and high-income nation by 2045.
On this occasion, Vietnam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn exchanged letters of congratulations.
Leaders of the two countries’ committees, ministries, sectors, and localities also sent greetings to each other./.
