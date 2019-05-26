Scene at the presence of fuel between the two agencies (Photo: VNA)

The Border Guard High Command of the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on May 25 presented fuel serving border patrol to the police department of Cambodia’s Tbong Khmum province as part of the bilateral cooperation to fight crime along the border.Colonel Le Hong Vuong, head of the Border Guard High Command, said he hopes the fuel will help the Cambodian side address their difficulties in ensuring fuel for their vehicles.Major General San Sam Nang, a representative of the Tbong Khmum police department, thanked the Tay Ninh border guard force for such prompt assistance, saying the force has also given construction materials and financial support for the department to fulfill its mission and complete the building of its base.At the event, both sides agreed on orientations and measures to deal with a number of issues recently arisen along the border. They also put forth ways to boost their collaboration in the coming time.-VNA