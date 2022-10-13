Politics Vietnam calls for end to conflicts in Ukraine Vietnam continues to call for an end to conflicts, the restoration of peace, and the protection of people’s security and safety and essential infrastructure facilities, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said at a recent emergency session of the 77th UN General Assembly on the situation in Ukraine.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam wins seat at UN Human Rights Council Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Politics President Phuc meets HCM City voters ahead of NA’s fourth session President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Ho Chi Minh City met with voters in the districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon on October 12 ahead of the 15th parliament’s fourth session.