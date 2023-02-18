The event aims to enhance the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.

The leaders called the solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos a priceless asset.

They rejoiced at the intensive and extensive developments of the relations between the two Parties, States and peoples across spheres.

On this occasion, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh spoke highly of the bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, education, science-technology, national defence and security, and proposed some specific cooperation orientations./.

